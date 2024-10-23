Open Menu

EU Lacked Transparency Over Tunisia Migrant Deal: Watchdog

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The EU has not been fully transparent about the human rights risks related to a migration deal with Tunisia marred by allegations of abuse, the bloc's ethics watchdog said on Wednesday.

Under a 2023 agreement, the 27-nation group has provided funds to the northern African country in exchange for help with curbing small-boat crossings to Europe.

EU funding rules state all money should be spent in a way that respects fundamental rights, but reports have since emerged of migrants being beaten, raped and mistreated by Tunisian authorities.

The European Commission however did not make public a risk evaluation conducted before the agreement was signed, and did not clearly state under which circumstances funds would be stopped, the EU's ombudsman said, urging the EU's executive body to fix that.

"The lack of publicly available information in this case.

.. was clearly a cause for concern," ombudsman Emily O'Reilly wrote, publishing the findings of an inquiry.

The commission said it had taken note of the ombudsman's recommendations and stood ready "to consider ways of possible improvement specifically related to human rights monitoring".

The report comes as irregular migration has shot back up the EU agenda following hard-right gains in several countries, with the 27 EU leaders last week calling on the commission to seek new ways to tackle the issue.

Many states see deals struck with Tunisia and other African countries with questionable human rights records as success stories.

Some would like to expand cooperation with non-EU countries to set up deportation and asylum processing centres outside the bloc.

