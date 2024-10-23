EU Lacked Transparency Over Tunisia Migrant Deal: Watchdog
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The EU has not been fully transparent about the human rights risks related to a migration deal with Tunisia marred by allegations of abuse, the bloc's ethics watchdog said on Wednesday.
Under a 2023 agreement, the 27-nation group has provided funds to the northern African country in exchange for help with curbing small-boat crossings to Europe.
EU funding rules state all money should be spent in a way that respects fundamental rights, but reports have since emerged of migrants being beaten, raped and mistreated by Tunisian authorities.
The European Commission however did not make public a risk evaluation conducted before the agreement was signed, and did not clearly state under which circumstances funds would be stopped, the EU's ombudsman said, urging the EU's executive body to fix that.
"The lack of publicly available information in this case.
.. was clearly a cause for concern," ombudsman Emily O'Reilly wrote, publishing the findings of an inquiry.
The commission said it had taken note of the ombudsman's recommendations and stood ready "to consider ways of possible improvement specifically related to human rights monitoring".
The report comes as irregular migration has shot back up the EU agenda following hard-right gains in several countries, with the 27 EU leaders last week calling on the commission to seek new ways to tackle the issue.
Many states see deals struck with Tunisia and other African countries with questionable human rights records as success stories.
Some would like to expand cooperation with non-EU countries to set up deportation and asylum processing centres outside the bloc.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Seoul says N.Korea sent more troops to Russia, Kyiv urges their surrender7 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sent 1,500 more troops to Russia, Seoul spy agency tells lawmakers17 minutes ago
-
Chinese high-tech zones collaborate to boost AI industry innovation17 minutes ago
-
China insists on 'no escalation of fighting' in Ukraine, Xi tells BRICS27 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mixed, oil prices drop27 minutes ago
-
China to formulate action plan for manufacturing industry's green, low-carbon development27 minutes ago
-
China-aided road upgrading project in Niue handed over27 minutes ago
-
Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon37 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end February57 minutes ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 261 hour ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa1 hour ago
-
WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations2 hours ago