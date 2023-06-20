UrduPoint.com

EU Lacking Critical Material To Produce Ammunition For Ukraine - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The European Union is currently lacking critical material to produce ammunition for Ukraine and therefore needs to address constraints outside the bloc, if it wants to keep providing Kiev with military aid, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Today I realized ...

that in order to fulfill the ammunition that Ukraine needs, in order to produce (it), we (are) lacking critical materials, in order to produce (it) at home. Our industry of defense already has other constraints that come from outside Europe and we have to identity them and solve them, if we want to have the autonomous capacity to provide Ukraine with arms they require," Borrell told a press conference.

