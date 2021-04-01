UrduPoint.com
EU Lacks Arguments To Admit Attempts To Discredit Russian COVID-10 Vaccine - Russia's SVR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:29 PM

EU Lacks Arguments to Admit Attempts to Discredit Russian COVID-10 Vaccine - Russia's SVR

The European Union's refusal to admit that there were attempts made by European officials to discredit a Russian COVID-19 vaccine suggests that Brussels did not find substantive arguments, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The European Union's refusal to admit that there were attempts made by European officials to discredit a Russian COVID-19 vaccine suggests that Brussels did not find substantive arguments, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.

"The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia drew attention to the fact that the statement of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia dated March 30 of this year on the EU's approach to vaccination of the population did not go unnoticed in Brussels," the office said.

An EU spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that the union rejects SVR's claim that the bloc seeks to undermine trust in the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.

"We consider such a reaction from the EU as evidence that we have touched upon a topic that is painful for the European Union. Brussels did not find substantive arguments, but only noted in our statement that there were no 'references to any sources that would confirm these accusations," the SVR's office added.

