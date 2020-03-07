UrduPoint.com
EU Lacks Infrastructure, Competence To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic - French Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

EU Lacks Infrastructure, Competence to Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic - French Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The EU lacks any coordinated and centralized structure to deal with the coronavirus crisis, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

"There is no infrastructure for tackling a pandemic," Montchalin told an audience at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

"It is an area where the European Union has no competence."

This crisis, she warned, could lead the EU to have more "co-sovereignty."

The coronavirus has killed over 3,400 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

