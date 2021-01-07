UrduPoint.com
EU Lauds Kazakhstan's Ratification Of UN Protocol Abolishing Death Penalty - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The European Union welcomes Kazakhstan's recent decision to ratify the international protocol that commits signatory nations to abolish the death penalty, European Union's lead foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On January 2, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which entails a formal commitment to abolish the death penalty.

"The death penalty is an inhuman and cruel punishment, which fails to deter criminal behaviour.

The EU welcomes this important step by Kazakhstan, which is in line with the world trend to abandon the most inhuman punishment," Stano said.

In 2003, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a decree introducing a moratorium on the death penalty in the country. The decree suspended the execution of all death sentences but did not prohibit the courts from passing death sentences. Life imprisonment was introduced in Kazakhstan in 2004 as an alternative punishment.

