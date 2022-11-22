(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The European Union has taken note of the results of Kazakhstan's snap presidential election and hopes for further development of democratic institutions in the country, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"We welcome their (the election's) efficient preparation as well as wider political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev after the tragic January events," Stano said in a statement.

Following the election, the EU will continue to support the implementation of reforms in Kazakhstan, enabling a "fully transparent and competitive political environment," according to the statement.

Tokayev won the snap presidential election in the country with 81.31% of the votes of the votes, according to the Central Election Commission.

The presidential election was the first since 33 amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were approved in a referendum in March. The amendments were introduced after mass protests in January caused by a twofold increase in gas prices. The new constitution includes a greater role for the parliament, while former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev was relieved of all his powers.