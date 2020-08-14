EU Lauds UAE-Israeli Peace Deal, Ready to Work on Resumption of Israeli-Palestinian Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union welcomes the US-brokered peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and remains ready to promote the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine, a spokesperson said on Friday

"We welcome the news.

Normalization will be at the benefit of both. It is important for both and for the regional stability. Both countries are our partners, and, of course, as the EU, we are committed to a two-state solution, and we are, of course, ready to work on the resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Nabila Massrali said at a briefing.