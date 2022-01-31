UrduPoint.com

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Cardin Fashion House - Commission

The European Commission on Monday launched an antitrust investigation into the Pierre Cardin fashion house and its licensee the Ahlers Group over suspected restrictions on cross-border and online sales of brand products

The EU's single market gives consumers the right to look for a better deal before buying a product and barriers preventing parallel import can lead to the market's "undue fragmentation," according to Margrethe Vestager, a EC vice president in charge of competition policy.

"This is why we are going to investigate whether the licensing and distribution practices of Pierre Cardin and its largest licensee Ahlers may be restricting offline and online sales of consumer goods such as garments, shoes and accessories in the EU," Vestager said in a statement.

The investigation will set out to prove whether Pierre Cardin and Ahlers have developed a strategy against parallel imports and sales to specific customer groups of Pierre Cardin-branded products by enforcing certain restrictions in the licensing agreements, the Commission noted. Such a practice would be in violation of the EU competition rules, which prohibit anti-competitive agreements between companies.

