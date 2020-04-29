UrduPoint.com
EU Launches Judicial Freedom Case Against Poland

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:03 PM

EU launches judicial freedom case against Poland

The EU on Wednesday launched a new legal challenge against reforms in Poland that Brussels says threaten judicial independence

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The EU on Wednesday launched a new legal challenge against reforms in Poland that Brussels says threaten judicial independence.

The European Commission said the infringement procedure was "designed to safeguard the independence of judges in Poland" against "political control".

