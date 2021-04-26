UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Launches Legal Action Against Astrazeneca Over Violation Of Contract - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

EU Launches Legal Action Against Astrazeneca Over Violation of Contract - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union has launched legal action against the AstraZeneca company over breaches of a contract on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

"Indeed the commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement. The reason indeed being that the terms of the contract or some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in the position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure timely delivery of doses," the spokesman said during a briefing.

Related Topics

European Union Company Agreement

Recent Stories

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

6 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

7 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

7 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

7 minutes ago

Two drowned in pond

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.