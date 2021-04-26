EU Launches Legal Action Against Astrazeneca Over Violation of Contract - Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union has launched legal action against the AstraZeneca company over breaches of a contract on deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Stefan De Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

"Indeed the commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement. The reason indeed being that the terms of the contract or some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in the position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure timely delivery of doses," the spokesman said during a briefing.