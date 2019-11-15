UrduPoint.com
EU Launches Legal Case Against Britain Over Commission Post

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against Britain for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the delay of Brexit that keeps the UK in the bloc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against Britain for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the delay of Brexit that keeps the UK in the bloc.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm "has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner," a statement said.

