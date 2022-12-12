EU Launches Military Partnership Mission to Help Niger Fight Against Terrorism - Council

The European Union has established a military partnership mission (EUMPM) to support Niger in its fight against terrorism, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council today adopted a decision establishing a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) military partnership mission to support Niger in its fight against terrorist armed groups," the Council said in a statement.

The mission will improve the capacity of Niger's armed forces to deter the threat, protect its population and provide a safe and secure environment in accordance with human rights and international humanitarian law, the statement read.

"EUMPM Niger will help implement a Nigerien capacity building plan, by supporting the establishment of the Centre for the Training of the Technicians of the Armed Forces," the Council added.

It will also provide advice and specialized training at the request of Niger's armed forces specialists, as well as support the establishment of a new communication and command support battalion, according to the statement.

The mission, developed in close consultation with the country's authorities for an initial three-year period, cost 27.3 million Euros ($28.8 million), the council noted.

On November 30, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou proposed that the EU deploy the EU's CSDP mission in Niger to help strengthen the military capacity of the national army to support Niger's fight against terrorism.

Niger is one of the countries in the Sahel region most affected by transnational organized crime, terrorism and terrorist financing. The country has been facing a growing number of terrorist threats, from kidnappings to human and arms trafficking. These problems are exacerbated by a weakened rural economy increasingly affected by desertification, climate change and political instability.