EU Launches New $7Mln Project to Promote Sustainable Energy in Central Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Union launched a new Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project worth 6.8 million Euros ($7 million) aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy in the region, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"The SECCA project, with a total budget of EUR 6.8 million, aims to promote a more sustainable energy balance in CA (Central Asia) in accordance with EU best practices," the statement read.

The EEAS also noted that development of renewable energy and improvement of energy efficiency, regional cooperation, gender equality and women's empowerment were the project's priority areas. It will also seek to increase investments in the energy sector of Central Asian countries and facilitate market reforms that are necessary for meeting the increasing demand for electricity in the region, according to the EEAS.

The project will be funded by the EU through 2022-2026 and complement already existing EU initiatives in the area of sustainable energy and climate change in the region and the bloc's 20 bilateral cooperation projects with countries of Central Asia. The SECCA project will be guided by the EU strategy on Central Asia adopted in 2019.

The project was officially launched on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway that is taking place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 17-18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other high-ranking officials are taking part in the meeting.