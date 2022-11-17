UrduPoint.com

EU Launches New $7Mln Project To Promote Sustainable Energy In Central Asia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 06:56 PM

EU Launches New $7Mln Project to Promote Sustainable Energy in Central Asia

The European Union launched a new Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project worth 6.8 million euros ($7 million) aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy in the region, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Union launched a new Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project worth 6.8 million Euros ($7 million) aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy in the region, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"The SECCA project, with a total budget of EUR 6.8 million, aims to promote a more sustainable energy balance in CA (Central Asia) in accordance with EU best practices," the statement read.

The EEAS also noted that development of renewable energy and improvement of energy efficiency, regional cooperation, gender equality and women's empowerment were the project's priority areas. It will also seek to increase investments in the energy sector of Central Asian countries and facilitate market reforms that are necessary for meeting the increasing demand for electricity in the region, according to the EEAS.

The project will be funded by the EU through 2022-2026 and complement already existing EU initiatives in the area of sustainable energy and climate change in the region and the bloc's 20 bilateral cooperation projects with countries of Central Asia. The SECCA project will be guided by the EU strategy on Central Asia adopted in 2019.

The project was officially launched on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway that is taking place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 17-18. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other high-ranking officials are taking part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Electricity Budget European Union Euro November Women 2019 Market From Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Diplomats are backbone of global economy: LCCI

Diplomats are backbone of global economy: LCCI

12 minutes ago
 FIH President for revival of Pakistan hockey

FIH President for revival of Pakistan hockey

23 seconds ago
 EU Parliament Allocates $743Mln to Member States A ..

EU Parliament Allocates $743Mln to Member States Affected by 2021 Natural Disast ..

24 seconds ago
 Hague Court Says MH17 Crash Connected to Non-Inter ..

Hague Court Says MH17 Crash Connected to Non-International Armed Conflict in Ukr ..

26 seconds ago
 PFA confiscates 3,000-litre unhygienic oil

PFA confiscates 3,000-litre unhygienic oil

28 seconds ago
 Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.