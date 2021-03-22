UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Launches Off-Budget $5.9Bln European Peace Facility To Boost Int'l Stability - Council

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU Launches Off-Budget $5.9Bln European Peace Facility to Boost Int'l Stability - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The European Council on Monday announced the establishment of the European Peace Facility (EPF) financial instrument aimed at shaping the bloc's security policy and expanding its geographical scope for conflict intervention.

"The Council today adopted a decision establishing the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget fund worth approximately ‚¬5 billion ($5.9 billion) for the period 2021-2027, to be financed through contributions from EU member states. The ultimate aim of the EPF is to enhance the EU's ability to prevent conflict, preserve peace and strengthen international stability and security," the Council said in a press release.

It added that the new mechanism would allow the European Union to cover its military-related costs under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CSDP), as well as to provide assistance to its missions and operations in host countries.

"These measures may include supplying military and defence related equipment, infrastructure or assistance, at the request of third countries or regional or international organisations. The assistance measures will be embedded in a clear and coherent political strategy and will be accompanied by thorough risk assessments and strong safeguards," the European Council added.

The EPF will replace the Athena mechanism, which was established in 2004 as part of the CSDP to share the responsibility of financing possible crisis response measures.

Related Topics

European Union May From Share Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

45 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 hour ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 hour ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

1 hour ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.