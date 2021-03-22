MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The European Council on Monday announced the establishment of the European Peace Facility (EPF) financial instrument aimed at shaping the bloc's security policy and expanding its geographical scope for conflict intervention.

"The Council today adopted a decision establishing the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget fund worth approximately ‚¬5 billion ($5.9 billion) for the period 2021-2027, to be financed through contributions from EU member states. The ultimate aim of the EPF is to enhance the EU's ability to prevent conflict, preserve peace and strengthen international stability and security," the Council said in a press release.

It added that the new mechanism would allow the European Union to cover its military-related costs under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CSDP), as well as to provide assistance to its missions and operations in host countries.

"These measures may include supplying military and defence related equipment, infrastructure or assistance, at the request of third countries or regional or international organisations. The assistance measures will be embedded in a clear and coherent political strategy and will be accompanied by thorough risk assessments and strong safeguards," the European Council added.

The EPF will replace the Athena mechanism, which was established in 2004 as part of the CSDP to share the responsibility of financing possible crisis response measures.