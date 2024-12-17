Open Menu

EU Launches Probe Into TikTok Over Romania Vote 'interference'

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The EU said on Tuesday it had opened a formal investigation into TikTok following allegations the platform was used by Russia to sway the result of Romania's later annulled presidential election.

The probe, under a mammoth law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), centres on concerns the short-video app failed to "assess and mitigate systemic risks" linked to election integrity, the European Commission said.

"We must protect our democracies from any kind of foreign interference. Whenever we suspect such interference, especially during elections, we have to act swiftly and firmly," said commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"Following serious indications that foreign actors interfered in the Romanian presidential elections by using TikTok, we are now thoroughly investigating whether TikTok has violated the Digital Services Act by failing to tackle such risks".

The DSA forces the world's largest tech firms to do more to protect European users online and clamp down on illegal content.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting for Romania's presidency on November 24, sparking alarm in the NATO and EU member that borders Ukraine.

The country's constitutional court later annulled the electoral process by ruling it was "marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation".

The move followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

The EU said the decision to open the probe was in part based on declassified intelligence reports by the Romanian authorities.

The investigation would focus on the TikTok's "recommender systems" -- which uses data to suggest users content they might like -- and its policies on political advertisements and paid-for political content, commission said.

The European executive, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog under the DSA, stressed that the opening of formal proceedings does not prejudge its outcome and there is no deadline for the probe's completion.

The probe is the third the commission has launched against TikTok, which risks fines of up to six percent of its global turnover.

Related Topics

Election NATO World Ukraine Russia Social Media Romania November From Court

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web serie ..

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

26 minutes ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

1 hour ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

5 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World