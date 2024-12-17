EU Launches Probe Into TikTok Over Romania Vote 'interference'
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The EU said on Tuesday it had opened a formal investigation into TikTok following allegations the platform was used by Russia to sway the result of Romania's later annulled presidential election.
The probe, under a mammoth law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), centres on concerns the short-video app failed to "assess and mitigate systemic risks" linked to election integrity, the European Commission said.
"We must protect our democracies from any kind of foreign interference. Whenever we suspect such interference, especially during elections, we have to act swiftly and firmly," said commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
"Following serious indications that foreign actors interfered in the Romanian presidential elections by using TikTok, we are now thoroughly investigating whether TikTok has violated the Digital Services Act by failing to tackle such risks".
The DSA forces the world's largest tech firms to do more to protect European users online and clamp down on illegal content.
Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting for Romania's presidency on November 24, sparking alarm in the NATO and EU member that borders Ukraine.
The country's constitutional court later annulled the electoral process by ruling it was "marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation".
The move followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.
The EU said the decision to open the probe was in part based on declassified intelligence reports by the Romanian authorities.
The investigation would focus on the TikTok's "recommender systems" -- which uses data to suggest users content they might like -- and its policies on political advertisements and paid-for political content, commission said.
The European executive, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog under the DSA, stressed that the opening of formal proceedings does not prejudge its outcome and there is no deadline for the probe's completion.
The probe is the third the commission has launched against TikTok, which risks fines of up to six percent of its global turnover.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
More Stories From World
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'3 minutes ago
-
EU to reopen embassy in Damascus after Assad ouster4 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang has over 17,000 5G base stations14 minutes ago
-
Falcon Beauty Pageant at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival starts; prizes exceed SAR4.9 million24 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills 2, leaves 8,000 stranded in Malawi24 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen34 minutes ago
-
France to impose nighttime curfew on 'devastated' Mayotte34 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the King of Bhutan on National Day44 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills at least 34 people in Mozambique44 minutes ago
-
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges 'maximum caution': PM44 minutes ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw but holders England get tough group54 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 20401 hour ago