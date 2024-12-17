EU Launches Probe Into TikTok Over Romania Vote 'interference'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The EU said on Tuesday it had opened a formal investigation into TikTok following allegations the platform was used by Russia to sway the result of Romania's later annulled presidential election.
The probe, under a mammoth law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), centres on concerns the short-video app failed to "assess and mitigate systemic risks" linked to election integrity, the European Commission said.
"We must protect our democracies from any kind of foreign interference. Whenever we suspect such interference, especially during elections, we have to act swiftly and firmly," said commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
"Following serious indications that foreign actors interfered in the Romanian presidential elections by using TikTok, we are now thoroughly investigating whether TikTok has violated the Digital Services Act by failing to tackle such risks".
The DSA forces the world's largest tech firms to do more to protect European users online and clamp down on illegal content.
Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu unexpectedly topped the first round of voting for Romania's presidency on November 24, sparking alarm in the NATO and EU member that borders Ukraine.
The country's constitutional court later annulled the electoral process by ruling it was "marred... by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation".
The move followed a spate of intelligence documents declassified by the presidency detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including claims of "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.
The EU said the decision to open the probe was in part based on declassified intelligence reports by the Romanian authorities.
The investigation would focus on the TikTok's "recommender systems" -- which uses data to suggest users content they might like -- and its policies on political advertisements and paid-for political content, commission said.
The European executive, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog under the DSA, stressed that the opening of formal proceedings does not prejudge its outcome and there is no deadline for the probe's completion.
The probe is the third the commission has launched against TikTok, which risks fines of up to six percent of its global turnover.
Recent Stories
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
More Stories From World
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'2 minutes ago
-
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN2 minutes ago
-
EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: Von der Leyen22 minutes ago
-
Red Cross fears more than 200 volunteers missing in France's cyclone-hit Mayotte1 hour ago
-
EU announces extra one bn euros in refugee funding for Turkey1 hour ago
-
German business morale slips to lowest point in over four years1 hour ago
-
Syria's new rulers step up engagement with the world1 hour ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'2 hours ago
-
EU to reopen embassy in Damascus after Assad ouster2 hours ago
-
China's Xizang has over 17,000 5G base stations2 hours ago
-
Falcon Beauty Pageant at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival starts; prizes exceed SAR4.9 million2 hours ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills 2, leaves 8,000 stranded in Malawi2 hours ago