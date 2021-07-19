EU Launches WTO Dispute With Russia Over Restrictions in State Procurement

The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, began dispute in the World Trade Organization (WTO) with Russia over certain restrictions on the supply of goods and services of European companies to Russian state-owned companies, the commission's statement says

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, began dispute in the World Trade Organization (WTO) with Russia over certain restrictions on the supply of goods and services of European companies to Russian state-owned companies, the commission's statement says.

"The EU is requesting consultations with Russia in the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding certain Russian measures that restrict or prevent EU companies from selling goods and services to Russian State-owned enterprises and other entities through procurement for commercial purposes.

These practices seem to be contrary to WTO rules which require that Russia may not discriminate against foreign companies in this area," the statement says.

Requesting consultations is the first step in the WTO dispute resolution process. They are usually given 60 days. If the consultations fail, the complainant may ask the organization to form a panel of arbitrators who will consider the dispute.