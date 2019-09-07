The move of the two previously antagonistic Italian parties the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic party (PD) to oust the leader of the far-right Lega party, Matteo Salvini, from the Italian government disregards the will of people and should be considered to be a "denial of democracy," similar to the recent arrangements in Brussels to prevent right-wing politicians from taking posts in European institutions, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament and the general secretary of the National Rally (NR) party in France, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The move of the two previously antagonistic Italian parties the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic party (PD) to oust the leader of the far-right Lega party, Matteo Salvini, from the Italian government disregards the will of people and should be considered to be a "denial of democracy ," similar to the recent arrangements in Brussels to prevent right-wing politicians from taking posts in European institutions, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament and the general secretary of the National Rally (NR) party in France , told Sputnik.

The new government in Italy was sworn in on Thursday, ending several weeks of the Lega-M5S coalition crisis and calls by Salvini, who held the deputy prime minister and interior minister posts, to announce a snap general election. Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte resigned instead. After arduous negotiations, ideological adversaries M5S and PD agreed to form a coalition, and the anti-immigrant Lega party was pushed away from all ministerial positions.

"The Italian political landscape has undergone profound changes since the parliamentary elections of March 2018. We have seen a rise of Lega ... Clearly, the Italian parliament no longer reflects the people's will ... Salvini wanted to call for a vote, to be able to form a government more representative of the will of the Italian people. This was denied ... following negotiations between the PD and the M5S that basically was a real denial of democracy. The goal was obviously 'everything but Salvini,'" Bay said.

During 18 months in power, Lega has managed to significantly reinforce its popular support, while M5S, which received 32 percent of the vote in the general election in 2018, lost its popularity. M5S had risen as the anti-establishment movement close to people's needs, representing the voices of Italy's south, but has now joined the elites the most mainstream party in the Italian political landscape the center-left PD.

"This model was also applied in Brussels, with small arrangements between friends and a mutant coalition ranging from the Greens to the European People's Party to elect socialist David Sassoli [Italian member of the European parliament from PD] as the president of the EU Parliament and Ursula Von der Leyen [as the president] of the European Commission," Bay noted.

Notably, the votes of M5S members of the European Parliament were decisive in the election of Ursula Von der Leyen. Germany's former Defense Minister Von der Leyen, outspoken in her criticism of Russia, is the first EU Commission chief whose candidacy caused so much controversy and opposition in the parliament. She was elected with a very thin majority of 11 votes, and M5S, which was in coalition with Lega at the time and had 14 seats in the European parliament, surprisingly opposed their coalition partner and voted for Von der Leyen's candidacy.

"Although Matteo Salvini is no longer in government, he remains by far the only politician who has both a national and international stature in Italy. ... I have no doubt that the situation in Italy will change rapidly and that Matteo Salvini will quickly regain national responsibilities," Bay concluded.

Salvini was an active campaigner ahead of the European Parliament election in May this year and was a uniting and inspiring force for many political movements in Europe. In June, ahead of the European Parliament elections, he united a dozen of Euroskeptic parties, including France's NR, Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), Belgium's Flemish Interest (VB), the Finns Party (PS) and the Danish People's Party (DF) to form an alliance in the European parliament.

Lega, despite the events at home, has 28 seats in the European parliament.