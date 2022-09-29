UrduPoint.com

EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US For Damaging Nord Stream Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Radoslaw Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament and former Polish foreign minister, has deleted the "Thank you, USA" tweet he posted in response to the explosions at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines earlier this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Radoslaw Sikorski, a member of the European Parliament and former Polish foreign minister, has deleted the "Thank you, USA" tweet he posted in response to the explosions at Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines earlier this week.

The original tweet also contained a picture of a big bubbling circle on the surface of the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark due to a natural gas leak from the damaged pipeline.

However, Sikorski did not delete another tweet that read "As we say in Polish, a small thing, but so much joy" with the same picture of the bubbling water attached.

The tweet generated controversy, with many wondering what the Polish lawmaker meant by publishing it.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The operator later said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident resulted from sabotage.

