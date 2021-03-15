UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmaker Says Hostile Attitude To Russia May Hamper Potential Talks On Buying Sputnik V

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

EU Lawmaker Says Hostile Attitude to Russia May Hamper Potential Talks on Buying Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The proven efficacy and safety of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is challenging for the European Union to accept in light of Brussels' hostile narratives, which may cast a shadow on potential talks to buy the shots, Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For many European leaders, the simple idea of the fact that Russia has quickly produced an effective vaccine is difficult to admit. Now imagine if they had to negotiate a commercial agreement to purchase it... Only Viktor Orban's Hungary has the courage to order it. The others are trying to save face," Bay said.

In early February, Hungary became the first EU country to approve the Russian vaccine.

The country authorized Sputnik V based on data from trials in Russia and a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine by Hungarian experts. On March 1, Slovakia followed suit.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to start joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced on Monday.

The European regulator has started a rolling review for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which ranks among the world's top three and is approved in nearly 50 countries across the world. In early February, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study, confirming the vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

