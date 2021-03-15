EU Lawmaker Says US Agitated by Russia-Europe Strategic Connection Via Nord Stream 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Nicolas Bay, a member of the European parliament from the French National Rally party, said in an interview with Sputnik that Washington was adopting more hostile rhetoric against Russia over its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline concerns.

Last week, a group of House Republicans sent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a letter urging the administration to submit to Congress new sanctions designations related to Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible rather than wait until May 17, when the current 90-day reporting period ends.

"Washington does not want Russia and the EU to be connected by the energy partnership of such a scale, firstly because the US wants to sell its own shale gas, but also and especially because it wants to preserve its influence on the diplomacy of the European states.

... We understand the maneuver of Washington, which is unfavorable of the completion of the Nord Stream II pipeline and rapprochement of Germany, the economic heart of the EU and Russia," Bay noted.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy company Gazprom and five European partners, aimed at the construction of a twin pipeline to deliver Russian gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The project is a target of criticism and sanctions by the United States, which calls it a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine.