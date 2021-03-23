EU Lawmaker Stresses Importance of Cooperation With Russia Amid COVID-19 Crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) It is high time the European Union and Russia normalize their relations, especially on the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Roman Haider, an EU lawmaker from the Freedom Party of Austria, told Sputnik on Tuesday while commenting on the mutual benefits of strengthening strategic relationship.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Y,i that Russia does not have relations with the European Union as an organization as Brussels cut the ties with Moscow.

"Normalization of relations with Russia would of course be very important, especially in view of the widening crisis caused by the COVID virus. In my opinion, common sense should finally prevail and all parties should realize that Europe and Russia have close political and social ties and can benefit from each other. In addition, we should use all possible capacities for vaccine procurement, including the Russian capacities, and not get caught up in political wrangling," Haider said.

French economist and author Charles Gave describes the current situation as "the old geopolitical opposition of empires, Rome versus Carthage," in which Russia and China are squaring off against "the US, UK and Europe to a certain extent."

"The aggressiveness deployed by the EU is astonishing. It goes as far as putting lives in danger in the COVID-19 pandemic, just for the sake of being able to refuse the help offered by Russia in producing the Sputnik V vaccine in Europe," Gave told Sputnik.

The relations between Moscow and Brussels deteriorated after the latter had imposed sanctions against Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov and National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov over the situation with opposition activist Alexey Navalny.