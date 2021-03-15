UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmaker Urges France To Team Up With Russia To Produce Sputnik V Vaccine

Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Paris is long due to start cooperating with Moscow to jointly produce the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from France's right-wing National Rally party, told Sputnik in an interview

"For months we should have been working together - at least France should have shared a certain number of its pharmaceutical production capacities working together with Russia to produce this vaccine in the interests of both sides," Mariani said.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, more than 5 million people in France have received at least one dose and more than 2.

2 million people both doses. This means that only about 3.3 percent of France's population has been inoculated in these 2.5 months.

The European regulator has so far authorized only the vaccines by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Due to delays and shortfalls in the supplies, some EU member states reached out to Russia to procure Sputnik V for their national markets.

Last week, three medical workers in Norway were hospitalized with blood clots after inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine, and one of them later died. For this reason, a growing number of EU countries, including France, Germany and Italy, are now suspending the use of this vaccine.

