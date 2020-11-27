UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europe 'Not Short Of' Corruption Either

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europe 'Not Short of' Corruption Either

Irish lawmaker Mick Wallace told Russian opposition activists at a debate in the European Parliament on Friday that EU countries are "not short of" corruption either

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Irish lawmaker Mick Wallace told Russian opposition activists at a debate in the European Parliament on Friday that EU countries are "not short of" corruption either.

Earlier in the day, members of the foreign affairs committee of the European legislature held a debate with four Russian opposition figures � Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Vladimir Milov, and Ilya Yashin � who joined the discussion online, ahead of the 2021 parliamentary election in Russia.

"You also mentioned goscorruption [state corruption]. Let me assure you that we are not short of it in the European member states either," Wallace, who represents the Group of the European United Left - Nordic Green Left, told Yashin.

During his speech, the lawmaker also wondered how Europe would have reacted if Russia held roundtables with "dissident politicians" from EU countries.

"Would you agree if the Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] organize for dissident politicians in Russia from Germany, France or Ireland .

.. to come over ... How would be the reaction to this?" he said.

Though Wallace made it clear that he does not have a high opinion of the Russian political system, he questioned why the legislature has not discussed issues with democracy in other countries, like the United States or Persian Gulf nations.

"We have not got around to discussing the democratic deficit in the UAE or Saudi Arabia," he stated.

Speaking of sanctions on Russia, he doubted that they were "the answer," saying that they are only "hard" to people. The lawmaker also suggested that Russia is "being driven more into the hands of China economically and militarily" because of the position the EU is taking toward Moscow.

The majority of Wallace's colleagues did not share his views. The debate mainly focused on ways to support the Russian opposition. They also discussed the idea of slapping sanctions on business people who the opposition activists say are close to the Russian leadership.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Business Moscow Russia Europe China Parliament Democracy France UAE Germany Vladimir Putin Wallace Ireland United States Saudi Arabia From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 5,000 vehicles used Dubai’s smart impound s ..

26 minutes ago

Pindi Bhattian toll plaza set up before PTI came t ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea Builds 2,300 Houses for Residents of T ..

4 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

23 minutes ago

One dead as rival protesters clash in southern Ira ..

23 minutes ago

Hundreds of Syrians exit Lebanese town over tensio ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.