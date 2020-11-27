EU Lawmaker Wallace Tells Russian Opposition Europe 'Not Short of' Corruption Either

Irish lawmaker Mick Wallace told Russian opposition activists at a debate in the European Parliament on Friday that EU countries are "not short of" corruption either

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Irish lawmaker Mick Wallace told Russian opposition activists at a debate in the European Parliament on Friday that EU countries are "not short of" corruption either.

Earlier in the day, members of the foreign affairs committee of the European legislature held a debate with four Russian opposition figures � Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Vladimir Milov, and Ilya Yashin � who joined the discussion online, ahead of the 2021 parliamentary election in Russia.

"You also mentioned goscorruption [state corruption]. Let me assure you that we are not short of it in the European member states either," Wallace, who represents the Group of the European United Left - Nordic Green Left, told Yashin.

During his speech, the lawmaker also wondered how Europe would have reacted if Russia held roundtables with "dissident politicians" from EU countries.

"Would you agree if the Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament] organize for dissident politicians in Russia from Germany, France or Ireland .

.. to come over ... How would be the reaction to this?" he said.

Though Wallace made it clear that he does not have a high opinion of the Russian political system, he questioned why the legislature has not discussed issues with democracy in other countries, like the United States or Persian Gulf nations.

"We have not got around to discussing the democratic deficit in the UAE or Saudi Arabia," he stated.

Speaking of sanctions on Russia, he doubted that they were "the answer," saying that they are only "hard" to people. The lawmaker also suggested that Russia is "being driven more into the hands of China economically and militarily" because of the position the EU is taking toward Moscow.

The majority of Wallace's colleagues did not share his views. The debate mainly focused on ways to support the Russian opposition. They also discussed the idea of slapping sanctions on business people who the opposition activists say are close to the Russian leadership.