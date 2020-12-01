UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmakers Adopt Resolution On Need To Boost Development Of Climate-Resilient Societies

Tue 01st December 2020

EU Lawmakers Adopt Resolution on Need to Boost Development of Climate-Resilient Societies

The European Parliament's Committee for Environment, Public Health and Food Safety on Tuesday approved a resolution on adaptation to climate change that outlines the need for the upcoming EU Adaptation Strategy to boost building climate-resilient societies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The European Parliament's Committee for Environment, Public Health and food Safety on Tuesday approved a resolution on adaptation to climate change that outlines the need for the upcoming EU Adaptation Strategy to boost building climate-resilient societies.

"On Tuesday, the Committee for Environment, Public Health and Food Safety approved a resolution on adaptation to climate change, with 64 votes to 9 and 7 abstentions, providing input on the upcoming EU Strategy on adaptation to Climate Change," the parliament said in a press release.

The new EU Adaptation Strategy, which is part of the so-called Green Deal, is expected to be adopted by the European Commission in early 2021.

"The upcoming EU adaptation strategy must give impetus to building climate-resilient societies, say Environment MEPs in a new resolution on adapting to climate change," the European Parliament said in a press release.

According to the lawmakers, the bloc needs to pay more attention to adaptation, as it is important to be prepared for climate changes, which is possible via building resilient societies that can mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

"The EU Strategy on adaptation should be an opportunity to ensure EU countries are on track to meet the adaptation goal under the Paris Agreement, show EU global leadership in building global climate resilience through increased financing and promote EU science, services, technologies and practices for adaptation," the parliament added.

The resolution is now set to be voted on during the European Commission plenary session scheduled for December 14-17.

