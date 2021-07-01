UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmakers Blast Commission For Putting Off Budget Conditionality Mechanism

The European Parliament said on Thursday that its two committees handling budget matters have passed a resolution criticizing the European Commission's choice to delay the implementation of a regulation that made access to EU funds conditional upon the rule of law situation in member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The European Parliament said on Thursday that its two committees handling budget matters have passed a resolution criticizing the European Commission's choice to delay the implementation of a regulation that made access to EU funds conditional upon the rule of law situation in member states.

The regulation entered into force on January 1, but the European Commission held off the budget conditionality clause, citing the December 11 conclusions of the European Council. The Parliament has continuously asked the bloc's executive body to start implementing the regulation in full, threatening legal action.

"In a resolution adopted by the Budget and Budgetary Control committees on Thursday with 53 votes 11 against and 2 abstentions, MEPs regret that the Commission has decided to abide by the non-binding December 2020 European Council conclusions and delay application of the budget conditionality regulation," the parliament said in a statement, adding that the resolution will be put for a vote in the parliament during the July 5-8 session.

The statement reiterated the warning that the EU legislative body "could take legal action against the Commission."

In 2020, the proposed mechanism almost cost the European Union its recovery fund of about 750 billion Euros ($889 billion) due to the Poland and Hungary vetoes, as the two countries saw the budget conditionality regulation as Brussels' way to impinge on their independence and sovereignty, as well as punish them for a diverging stance on issues such as migration and LGBT rights.

