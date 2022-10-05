UrduPoint.com

EU Lawmakers Call For Additional Support To Vulnerable Groups Amid Energy Crisis

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday urged the EU to take measures to mitigate negative consequences of the energy crisis on vulnerable households, while calling for taxing excessive profits of energy companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday urged the EU to take measures to mitigate negative consequences of the energy crisis on vulnerable households, while calling for taxing excessive profits of energy companies.

"They (members of the European Parliament) alert member states that consumers that cannot afford their energy bills should not have their supply cut off and underline the need to avoid home evictions for vulnerable households that are unable to pay their bills and rental costs," the European Parliament's statement read.

The lawmakers also said companies reaping extra profit should pay more in taxes so as to contribute to efforts to tackle the current energy crisis in the EU.

Money from a tax on windfall profits should go to the most vulnerable groups of society and small businesses and also be used for innovation and investments in green energy, according to the parliament.

Europe is currently facing a massive energy crisis due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Rising energy prices have also become a hot issue for households and businesses across Europe, with the EU reaching a political agreement in late September on new measures to mitigate high electricity prices

