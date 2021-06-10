(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers will call for studying Russia's possible role in the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk and for slapping sanctions on any Russian involved in the incident, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"Investigation should explore Russia's possible role in the terrorist acts perpetrated by the Belarusian regime ... any Russian national directly or indirectly involved in the operation should be sanctioned under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime," the draft resolution read.

The lawmakers also expressed deep concerns over Russia's "involvement with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenka's regime, including financial support and close cooperation between intelligence services."