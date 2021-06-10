UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Lawmakers Call For Exploring Russia's Role In Ryanair Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

EU Lawmakers Call for Exploring Russia's Role in Ryanair Incident

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers will call for studying Russia's possible role in the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk and for slapping sanctions on any Russian involved in the incident, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"Investigation should explore Russia's possible role in the terrorist acts perpetrated by the Belarusian regime ... any Russian national directly or indirectly involved in the operation should be sanctioned under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime," the draft resolution read.

The lawmakers also expressed deep concerns over Russia's "involvement with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenka's regime, including financial support and close cooperation between intelligence services."

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Russia Parliament Vote Minsk

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

1 hour ago

Man gun down in Mastung

27 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

27 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

30 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.