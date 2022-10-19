MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Parliament on Tuesday called on EU countries to accelerate the admission of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, completing the process by the end of the year.

"In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, MEPs say the Council should adopt a decision on Romania and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen free movement area by the end of 2022," the European Parliament said in a press release.

EU lawmakers believe that the countries have long fulfilled the necessary conditions to join the Schengen area, and that the removal of border checks for both countries should be ensured in early 2023.

Border control is discriminatory and obstructs the free flow of goods and services, thus harming the EU single market, they claimed.

The resolution was adopted with 547 votes in favor, 49 votes against, and 43 abstaining.

The decision on the integration of new states into the Schengen area is taken by the Council of the EU unanimously. The 2022 Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said that this issue was scheduled to be discussed before the end of the year.