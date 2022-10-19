UrduPoint.com

EU Lawmakers Call For Romania, Bulgaria's Immediate Admission To Join Schengen Area

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

EU Lawmakers Call for Romania, Bulgaria's Immediate Admission to Join Schengen Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Parliament on Tuesday called on EU countries to accelerate the admission of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, completing the process by the end of the year.

"In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, MEPs say the Council should adopt a decision on Romania and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen free movement area by the end of 2022," the European Parliament said in a press release.

EU lawmakers believe that the countries have long fulfilled the necessary conditions to join the Schengen area, and that the removal of border checks for both countries should be ensured in early 2023.

Border control is discriminatory and obstructs the free flow of goods and services, thus harming the EU single market, they claimed.

The resolution was adopted with 547 votes in favor, 49 votes against, and 43 abstaining.

The decision on the integration of new states into the Schengen area is taken by the Council of the EU unanimously. The 2022 Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said that this issue was scheduled to be discussed before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Bulgaria Romania Border Market

Recent Stories

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

32 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

30 minutes ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

30 minutes ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

1 hour ago
 Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand H ..

Paris Police Make 11 Arrests as Thousands Demand Higher Pay - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.