EU Lawmakers Call on Commission to Reform Schengen Governance in Wake of Border Closures

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Lawmakers from the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs on Thursday urged the European Commission to reform the governance of the Schengen treaty to ensure trust between EU member states after borders were unilaterally closed due to the pandemic.

Many European Union member states have reimposed border restrictions and travel bans in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic without notifying relevant EU authorities about their decisions due to the urgency during the health crisis.

"In the medium-term, MEPs [Members of the European Parliament] stress that a reflection on how to enhance mutual trust between member states and ensure a truly European governance of the Schengen area is needed.

In light of new challenges, they call on the Commission to propose a reform of Schengen governance," the committee said in a press release, as quoted by the European Parliament.

Civil Liberties Committee Chair and Rapporteur Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar called on EU members to refrain from acting unilaterally when countries would start reopening borders. Moreover, the lawmaker urged the commission to start working on a plan that would fully restore the Schengen agreement, which envisions freedom of movement in the bloc.

The committee has adopted a resolution on Thursday, which calls on the EU to reinstate the Shengen, and the parliament is set to vote on it during a plenary session scheduled for 17-19 June.

