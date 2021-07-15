UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmakers Call On Union To Be Ready Not To Recognize Russian Elections

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:07 PM

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on Thursday called on the EU to be ready not to recognize results of the Russian parliamentary elections if "democratic principles" are violated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament on Thursday called on the EU to be ready not to recognize results of the Russian parliamentary elections if "democratic principles" are violated.

"Members conclude by saying that the EU must be prepared to withhold recognition of the Russian parliament, if the 2021 parliamentary elections are considered to have been conducted in violation of democratic principles and international law," the committee said, as quoted by the European Parliament.

