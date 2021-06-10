EU Lawmakers Calling for New Economic, Individual Sanctions on Belarus - Draft Resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers are set to call for immediately introducing the fourth package of individual sanctions on Belarus and starting drafting new restrictions, they will also propose the broadest economic sanctions affecting oil, potash, steel and wood-processing industries, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"The European Parliament calls on the Council to extend as soon as possible the lists of persons and entities under EU sanctions by including individuals and entities involved in the interception and forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and the detention of [Nexta Telegram channel co-founder] Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega; recalls that the journalist Raman Pratasevich is at risk of facing the death penalty .

.. Urges the Council to proceed with utmost urgency with the fourth package of sanctions against individuals and entities ... and to begin work on a subsequent package," the draft resolution read.

The draft resolution also points to the need to urgently adopt economic sanctions that should target "oil and oil-products, potash, steel and wood-processing industries."

"The European Parliament calls ... for consideration to be given to temporarily suspending Belarus from the SWIFT system," the document stated.