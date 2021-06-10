UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Lawmakers Calling For New Economic, Individual Sanctions On Belarus - Draft Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

EU Lawmakers Calling for New Economic, Individual Sanctions on Belarus - Draft Resolution

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The European Parliament lawmakers are set to call for immediately introducing the fourth package of individual sanctions on Belarus and starting drafting new restrictions, they will also propose the broadest economic sanctions affecting oil, potash, steel and wood-processing industries, according to a draft resolution.

The lawmakers will vote on this resolution on Thursday. A resolution of the European Parliament is a non-binding recommendation for EU member states.

"The European Parliament calls on the Council to extend as soon as possible the lists of persons and entities under EU sanctions by including individuals and entities involved in the interception and forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and the detention of [Nexta Telegram channel co-founder] Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega; recalls that the journalist Raman Pratasevich is at risk of facing the death penalty .

.. Urges the Council to proceed with utmost urgency with the fourth package of sanctions against individuals and entities ... and to begin work on a subsequent package," the draft resolution read.

The draft resolution also points to the need to urgently adopt economic sanctions that should target "oil and oil-products, potash, steel and wood-processing industries."

"The European Parliament calls ... for consideration to be given to temporarily suspending Belarus from the SWIFT system," the document stated.

Related Topics

Resolution Parliament Vote Oil Sofia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Joint Statement on the Eighth US-UAE Economic Poli ..

1 hour ago

Man gun down in Mastung

27 minutes ago

US Treasury Imposes Sanctions Against Nicaraguan P ..

27 minutes ago

Ukrainian Government Unwilling to Implement Minsk ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan fully capable to generate more electricit ..

30 minutes ago

UN Condemns' Attack on HALO NGO in Afghanistan, Ca ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.