Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

EU lawmakers endorse Dutch ex-FM for climate post

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) EU lawmakers on Wednesday backed former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra's candidacy for a top EU climate job, despite concerns over his past ties to the oil industry.

MEPs on the environment committee also gave the green light to Slovakia's commissioner Maros Sefcovic to oversee the ambitious climate pact known as the European Green Deal, Pascal Canfin, committee head, said in a social media post.

The appointments still need to be approved by all lawmakers on Thursday.

Winning over the two-thirds of the committee required was not straightforward for Hoekstra or Sefcovic.

The MEPs on Monday grilled Hoekstra, who once worked at energy giant Shell, over his track record and perceived lack of experience on climate issues.

But lawmakers on Tuesday refused to wave through the 48-year-old conservative politician, seeking more answers, including details on the 11 years spent working for consultancy giant McKinsey.

As they gave their approval, MEPs said Hoekstra had promised to be transparent.

Hoekstra would ask the consultancy "to provide him and then of course, to go public with the list of the missions he made during his career at McKinsey", Canfin said during a press conference in Strasbourg.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, proposed Hoekstra take on the climate portfolio after his compatriot Frans Timmermans returned to domestic Dutch politics.

Timmermans had been a powerful executive vice president on the commission, in charge of overseeing the ambitious climate pact known as the European Green Deal.

The commission wants Hoesktra to serve under Sefcovic as the official in charge of "climate action".

A coalition of climate action groups had opposed Hoekstra's appointment over his links to the fossil fuels industry and stance on environmental issues.

