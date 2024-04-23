EU Lawmakers Greenlight New Rules To Rein In National Spending
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed new budgetary rules aimed at boosting investment while keeping spending under control despite fierce criticism from leftwing groups.
Brussels spent two years negotiating an overhaul of its budget rules that pitted fiscally hawkish states against the bloc's most indebted nations.
A majority of lawmakers backed the new rules during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. It will become official once the EU's 27 member states endorse the text.
Leftwing MEPs claim the reform will bring in further austerity in Europe, but the bill had the backing of the three biggest political groups in parliament including socialists and conservatives.
Once in place, the EU believes the looser rules will keep the bloc on a sound financial footing, while giving greater leeway for investment in critical areas like the green and digital transitions, as well as defence.
The new rules are "more flexible, more growth oriented, more credible in their implementation", the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said during a parliamentary debate.
He said that, while "not perfect", the reform was "a good compromise".
Climate activists argue the rules will limit states' ability to pour money into important green projects.
"It will force many EU governments to take austerity measures and limit their ability to borrow to finance essential climate, environmental and social policies," Greenpeace EU said in a statement.
Margarida Marques, a socialist lawmaker who spearheaded the reform through the parliament, defended the text, insisting "significant improvements" had been made.
"There is no doubt that this deal is much better than no deal and going back to the old rules or having no rules at all," she said.
Recent Stories
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
More Stories From World
-
Hamas to stay in Doha if 'useful' for Gaza war mediation: Qatar44 minutes ago
-
London stock market strikes record as sentiment lifts globally54 minutes ago
-
In Brazil, hopes to use AI to save wildlife from roadkill fate2 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi city in Shandong province2 hours ago
-
Norway women bring seaweed to culinary heights in Europe2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian agriculture minister suspected in corruption scandal3 hours ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning after deadly floods3 hours ago
-
London stock market hits record high3 hours ago
-
Five migrants die attempting Channel crossing: French police source3 hours ago
-
Migrant detentions set to begin after parliament passes UK-Rwanda plan4 hours ago
-
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war4 hours ago