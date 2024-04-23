EU lawmakers greenlight new rules to rein in national spending

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed new budgetary rules aimed at boosting investment while keeping spending under control despite fierce criticism from leftwing groups.

Brussels spent two years negotiating an overhaul of its budget rules that pitted fiscally hawkish states against the bloc's most indebted nations.

A majority of lawmakers backed the new rules during a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. It will become official once the EU's 27 member states endorse the text.

Leftwing MEPs claim the reform will bring in further austerity in Europe, but the bill had the backing of the three biggest political groups in parliament including socialists and conservatives.

Once in place, the EU believes the looser rules will keep the bloc on a sound financial footing, while giving greater leeway for investment in critical areas like the green and digital transitions, as well as defence.

The new rules are "more flexible, more growth oriented, more credible in their implementation", the EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said during a parliamentary debate.

He said that, while "not perfect", the reform was "a good compromise".

Climate activists argue the rules will limit states' ability to pour money into important green projects.

"It will force many EU governments to take austerity measures and limit their ability to borrow to finance essential climate, environmental and social policies," Greenpeace EU said in a statement.

Margarida Marques, a socialist lawmaker who spearheaded the reform through the parliament, defended the text, insisting "significant improvements" had been made.

"There is no doubt that this deal is much better than no deal and going back to the old rules or having no rules at all," she said.