EU Lawmakers Propose Adding Russian Citizens to Belarus Sanctions List - Draft Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:41 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Members of the European Parliament have suggested putting Russian nationals "who support the current regime in Belarus," on the sanctions list, a draft resolution of the EU said Wednesday.
The vote on the resolution is expected on Thursday.