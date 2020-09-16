EU Lawmakers Propose Adding Russian Citizens to Belarus Sanctions List - Draft Resolution

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:41 PM

Members of the European Parliament have suggested putting Russian nationals "who support the current regime in Belarus," on the sanctions list, a draft resolution of the EU said Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Members of the European Parliament have suggested putting Russian nationals "who support the current regime in Belarus," on the sanctions list, a draft resolution of the EU said Wednesday.

The vote on the resolution is expected on Thursday.

More Stories From World

