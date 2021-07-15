UrduPoint.com
EU Lawmakers' Readiness To Not Recognize Russian Elections Is Inference - Russian Lawmaker

Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The readiness of European lawmakers not to recognize Russian elections is an open interference in the electoral processes of the country, Leonid Slutsky, the head of Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament called on the EU to be ready not to recognize results of the Russian parliamentary elections if "democratic principles" are violated.

"This is not the first time the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs has been talking about its readiness not to recognize the new composition of the State Duma. This is an overt form of interference in the electoral processes in Russia. And this is not the first time we have seen this on the part of the European Parliament," Slutsky said in his Telegram channel.

