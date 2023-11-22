Open Menu

EU Lawmakers Reject Proposal To Halve Pesticide Use

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 09:14 PM

EU lawmakers reject proposal to halve pesticide use

EU lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal to cut pesticide use by half by the end of the decade, dealing a blow to the bloc's push towards more environmentally friendly farming

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) EU lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal to cut pesticide use by half by the end of the decade, dealing a blow to the bloc's push towards more environmentally friendly farming.

The full European Parliament shot down, in a 299-to-207 vote, a recommendation endorsed by its environment committee based on a text put forward by the European Commission in 2022.

The proposal called for a 50 percent reduction in chemical pesticides by 2030 and a total ban in "sensitive areas" such as parks.

A French MEP with the leftwing Greens grouping, Marie Toussaint, said on social media that "the right and the extreme right torpedoed adoption of the pesticide regulation".

But a German lawmaker with the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), Peter Liese, said "Today is a good day for farmers".

The parliament also narrowly rejected a motion asking for the proposal to be returned to the environment committee for amendment, meaning the text was essentially finished under the current legislature's mandate.

EU elections to choose a new European Parliament will take place in June next year.

The EPP and other right-leaning groups are keen to have farmers onside for the polls, creating tensions over the commission's drive to put the bloc on the path to a carbon-neutral, more ecologically durable future.

Europe's powerful agricultural lobby has come out against legislative measures crimping production.

A key biodiversity bill aimed at rewilding EU land and water habitats, which got initial agreement earlier this month, was watered down from the original text presented by the commission.

Christiane Lambert, head of French farmers' umbrella body the FNSEA, said of the rejected pesticide bill: "At last, the European Parliament recognises that the pesticide regulation was poorly calibrated, unrealistic, unfinanced."

Related Topics

Water Europe Parliament Vote Social Media German June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Smog Case: LHC orders resealing of 84 factories

Smog Case: LHC orders resealing of 84 factories

20 minutes ago
 Selfless service to people our manifesto: Samina Z ..

Selfless service to people our manifesto: Samina Zehri

20 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziri ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

40 minutes ago
 Five gangsters held with ring leader

Five gangsters held with ring leader

40 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e ..

JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union m ..

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union meets SM Tanveer

40 minutes ago
Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

40 minutes ago
 UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next y ..

UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

42 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of c ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of collective issues

43 minutes ago
 Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights ..

Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights humanitarian efforts of artist ..

43 minutes ago
 A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" l ..

A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" lauded as a gem in Urdu fiction

43 minutes ago
 COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & ..

COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & RIHS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World