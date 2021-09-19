UrduPoint.com

EU Lawmakers' Report On Russia Will Not Affect Work Of EU Executive Structures - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

EU Lawmakers' Report on Russia Will Not Affect Work of EU Executive Structures - Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The European Parliament's report on relations with Russia is not an official stance and will not have any practical application, Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the EU, said.

"The document itself is a classic example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Chizhov told journalists, adding that the Russian people will not fall for any attempts on the part of Brussels to destabilize the situation in the country and ignite anti-government protests amid parliamentary elections.

On Thursday, the European Parliament approved a report prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius calling for EU authorities to revise relations with Russia.

Apart from recommending to strengthen the military potential to contain Russia and to impose a broader range of sanctions against Moscow, the report also suggests that the EU should be prepared to refuse to recognize the State Duma elections, if Brussels decides that the Russian parliamentary vote is fraudulent.

"The status of this document is a recommendation to the executive structures of the European Union ... but, in any case, it is not the official position of the European Union," Chizhov said, adding that "this document will not receive practical application in the daily work of the EU executive structures."

