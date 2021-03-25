EU Lawmakers Vote to Expedite Adoption of Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Travel Certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Members of the European Parliament on Thursday voted to accelerate the approval process of digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates to pave a way for facilitating travel withing the bloc by June.

"With 468 votes in favour, 203 against and 16 abstentions, MEPs [lawmakers] supported using the urgency procedure (Rule 163), which allows for faster parliamentary scrutiny of the Commission's proposals, while fully respecting its democratic prerogatives," the European Parliament said in a press release.