EU Lawmakers Want 'Consequences' For Any Chinese Support To Russia In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 09:23 PM

EU Lawmakers Want 'Consequences' for Any Chinese Support to Russia in Ukraine

The European Parliament called on Thursday for holding China accountable for any support rendered to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The European Parliament called on Thursday for holding China accountable for any support rendered to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The European Union and China are scheduled to hold an online summit on Friday.

"We recognize the strategic importance of the EU-China relationship. However, any Chinese support to Russia must have consequences for EU-China relations. The EU should therefore call on China to use its influence constructively and responsibly," the EU parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also confirmed their solidarity with Lithuania and urged the EU leadership to denounce China's economic pressure on the Eastern European country, and urged the EU to ensure that China lifts sanctions on the bloc's entities and persons.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

