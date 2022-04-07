UrduPoint.com

EU Lawmakers Want Full Embargo On Russian Energy Imports - Resolution

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU Lawmakers Want Full Embargo on Russian Energy Imports - Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Parliament called on Thursday for a total ban on oil, coal, gas and nuclear fuel coming from Russia and the exclusion of Moscow from international organizations.

"In a resolution adopted with 513 votes to 22 and 19 abstentions on Thursday, MEPs call for additional punitive measures, including 'an immediate full embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas,'" the parliament said in a statement, while also calling for an EU energy security plan and a strategy to roll back sanctions under certain conditions.

The European lawmakers also called on EU leaders to exclude Russia from G20, Interpol, the World Trade Organization and other such groups, while also urging effective implementation of current anti-Russian sanctions by the EU and its allies.

"To make the sanctions more effective, the Parliament calls for Russian banks to be excluded from the SWIFT system, for all vessels connected to Russia to be banned from entering EU territorial waters and docking at EU ports, and for road freight transport from and to Russia and Belarus to be prohibited," the statement read, while also demanding the seizure of assets belonging to Russian officials or "oligarchs."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Resolution World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Nuclear Oil Road Luhansk Donetsk Belarus February Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

Staff shortage bars National Savings from facilita ..

Staff shortage bars National Savings from facilitating pensioners

2 minutes ago
 Scholz gets stinging defeat in parliament with Cov ..

Scholz gets stinging defeat in parliament with Covid jab vote

2 minutes ago
 PM launches Helpline 911 for integrated emergency ..

PM launches Helpline 911 for integrated emergency relief services

2 minutes ago
 SI among 3 booked on robbery charges

SI among 3 booked on robbery charges

2 minutes ago
 QCSA holds protest rally against robbery incidents ..

QCSA holds protest rally against robbery incidents

2 minutes ago
 Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade ..

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.