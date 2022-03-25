UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Agree To Develop Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund - Statement

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 08:00 AM

EU Leaders Agree to Develop Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Leaders of European countries on Friday agreed to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund for the reconstruction of the country after the end of Russia's military operation, the European Council said in a statement.

"The European Union is committed to provide support to the Ukrainian Government for its immediate needs and, once the Russian onslaught has ceased, for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine. To that end, the European Council agrees to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund and invites its international partners to participate, and calls for preparations to start without delay," the statement read, following the end of the first day of the European Council for a discussion on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The EU called on the European Commission "to continue to provide technical assistance in order to help Ukraine implement necessary reforms."

The Commission also called for "an international conference to be organized in due time" in order to raise funds under the fund.

On February 24, Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

