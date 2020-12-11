EU Leaders Agree to Extend Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The summit of the heads of state of the European Union decided to once again extend the economic sanctions against Russia, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said on Thursday.

"At #EUCO agreement on conclusions EU-US relations and the roll over of the sanctions against Russia," he said on Twitter.