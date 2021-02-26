UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Agree To Introduce Electronic Vaccination Certificates By Summer - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

EU Leaders Agree to Introduce Electronic Vaccination Certificates by Summer - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The leaders of EU countries agreed on the need to introduce electronic vaccination certificates, they will be ready within three months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after online EU summit.

"Another important topic was electronic confirmation of vaccination. We all agreed that we need this. Technical issues will be worked out by the European Commission. ... The European Commission needs about three months to work out technical issues," she said.

She explained that initially, such certificates will be developed by the member states, and the European Commission will make them "compatible" to ensure that they can be used in all member states. In Germany, a decision has already been made to make such certificates.

"Thus, with additional information [about citizens], travel within the EU will be possible, and, possibly, this will become the basis for entering the EU from third countries," Merkel explained.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel All From

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

30 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

30 minutes ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

30 minutes ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

33 minutes ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

33 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.