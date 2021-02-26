EU Leaders Agree to Introduce Electronic Vaccination Certificates by Summer - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The leaders of EU countries agreed on the need to introduce electronic vaccination certificates, they will be ready within three months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after online EU summit.

"Another important topic was electronic confirmation of vaccination. We all agreed that we need this. Technical issues will be worked out by the European Commission. ... The European Commission needs about three months to work out technical issues," she said.

She explained that initially, such certificates will be developed by the member states, and the European Commission will make them "compatible" to ensure that they can be used in all member states. In Germany, a decision has already been made to make such certificates.

"Thus, with additional information [about citizens], travel within the EU will be possible, and, possibly, this will become the basis for entering the EU from third countries," Merkel explained.