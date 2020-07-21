EU Leaders Agree to Provide Athens With 32Bln Euros From Recovery Fund - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The European Council has approved the allocation of 32 billion Euros ($36.6 billion) to Athens from the bloc's newly-agreed COVID-19 recovery fund and another 40 billion euros from the EU budget, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their four-day in-person summit in Brussels and finally managed to reach an agreement on the long-term EU budget and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund.

"Today, Europe has shown that it can rise to the occasion. It responses [to the COVID-19 crisis] with the Recovery Fund of 750 billion euros and the budget for the next seven years of 1.074 trillion euros. This is the first time that our country has access to such ambitious financial instruments. We are returning to Athens with a total package exceeding 70 billion euros.

This is an unprecedented size for our country," Mitsotakis said at a briefing after the summit.

According to the Greek prime minister, the summit was marked by a process of mutual concessions and compromises, and Greece managed to protect the programs of national importance.

"The subsidies from the approved supplementary program correspond to approximately one additional plan of National Strategic Reference Framework, which is more than 19 billion euros. Moreover, about 12.5 billion euros of loans have been added to reach the final amount of 32 billion, which we have been talking about for several months," he added.

The prime minister pledged that the funds would be used appropriately and will help Greece's transfer to the green economy, among other things.