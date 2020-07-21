UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Agree To Provide Athens With 32Bln Euros From Recovery Fund - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:00 PM

EU Leaders Agree to Provide Athens With 32Bln Euros From Recovery Fund - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The European Council has approved the allocation of 32 billion Euros ($36.6 billion) to Athens from the bloc's newly-agreed COVID-19 recovery fund and another 40 billion euros from the EU budget, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, EU leaders finished their four-day in-person summit in Brussels and finally managed to reach an agreement on the long-term EU budget and the post-coronavirus economic recovery fund.

"Today, Europe has shown that it can rise to the occasion. It responses [to the COVID-19 crisis] with the Recovery Fund of 750 billion euros and the budget for the next seven years of 1.074 trillion euros. This is the first time that our country has access to such ambitious financial instruments. We are returning to Athens with a total package exceeding 70 billion euros.

This is an unprecedented size for our country," Mitsotakis said at a briefing after the summit.

According to the Greek prime minister, the summit was marked by a process of mutual concessions and compromises, and Greece managed to protect the programs of national importance.

"The subsidies from the approved supplementary program correspond to approximately one additional plan of National Strategic Reference Framework, which is more than 19 billion euros. Moreover, about 12.5 billion euros of loans have been added to reach the final amount of 32 billion, which we have been talking about for several months," he added.

The prime minister pledged that the funds would be used appropriately and will help Greece's transfer to the green economy, among other things.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Budget Brussels Athens Greece From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

12 minutes ago

Blast in Quetta Bazaar leaves one dead, seven othe ..

17 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 26 ..

33 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to meet today to discuss political ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Press: Launch of Hope shows that nothing is im ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.