UrduPoint.com

EU Leaders Agree To Step Up Legal Efforts To Confiscate Russian State Assets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 07:08 PM

EU Leaders Agree to Step Up Legal Efforts to Confiscate Russian State Assets

The European Union's leaders agreed during this week's summit to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The European Union's leaders agreed during this week's summit to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

"The European Union, together with partners, is stepping up its work towards the use of Russia's frozen and immobilized assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation," their joint conclusions read.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian central bank, as theft.

The leaders said they had approved a seventh tranche of 500 million euros ($535 million) in military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and launched a mission to train an initial 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023. This brings up the total military aid to 12 billion euros.

The 27-nation bloc also agreed to continue reinforcing its sanctions on Russia in close coordination with its global partners and bolster anti-circumvention measures.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Bank Money Billion Million

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

10 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

12 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

12 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.