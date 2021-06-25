EU Leaders Ask Commission, Foreign Policy Chief to Prepare New Sanctions Against Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states have asked the European Commission and the foreign policy chief to develop additional measures against Russia, including economic sanctions, in case of further unfriendly steps of Moscow, the final document of the first day of the EU Summit said.

"Regarding the strengthening of our resilience, the European Council stresses the need for a firm and coordinated response by the EU and its Member States to any further malign, illegal and disruptive activity by Russia, making full use of all instruments at the EU's disposal, and ensuring coordination with partners. To this end, the European Council invites the Commission and the High Representative to present options for additional measures including economic sanctions," the document said.