EU Leaders Ask Commission, Foreign Policy Chief to Support Russian Civil Society

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states have asked the European Commission and the foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to provide initiatives to support the Russian civil society, the final document of the first day of the EU Summit said.

"The European Council condemns the limitations on fundamental freedoms in Russia and the shrinking space for civil society. It stresses the need for people-to-people contacts and continued EU support to Russian civil society, human rights organizations and independent media. It invites the Commission and the High Representative to put forward proposals in this regard," the document said.