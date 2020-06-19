UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Begin Video Summit On Virus Recovery Fund

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:28 PM

EU leaders begin video summit on virus recovery fund

The 27 leaders of the European Union launched a one-day video summit Friday to discuss plans for a massive economic stimulus package to revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The 27 leaders of the European Union launched a one-day video summit Friday to discuss plans for a massive economic stimulus package to revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

"We have a collective responsibility to deliver," summit host Charles Michel, president of the leaders' European Council, said on Twitter. "Now is the time to engage."

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two Pak chess players to participate in Olympiad G ..

3 minutes ago

Virus already in Italy by December: waste water st ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company recovers Rs 4.584 ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close with gains

57 minutes ago

Field of dreams: Japan baseball season opens witho ..

57 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.