EU leaders begin video summit on virus recovery fund

The 27 leaders of the European Union launched a one-day video summit Friday to discuss plans for a massive economic stimulus package to revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The 27 leaders of the European Union launched a one-day video summit Friday to discuss plans for a massive economic stimulus package to revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

"We have a collective responsibility to deliver," summit host Charles Michel, president of the leaders' European Council, said on Twitter. "Now is the time to engage."