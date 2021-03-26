EU Leaders Briefly Discussed Russia, Strategic Debates to Follow at Next Summit - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Leader of the EU countries briefly discussed the relations with Russia during the Thursday online summit, the strategic debated on the issue will take place during the next summit, President of the European Council Charles Michel said.

"We were informed about the recent developments concerning the EU-Russian relations. We will hold strategic debates on the next European summit," Michel said at a press conference following the summit.